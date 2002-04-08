Stella Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to Present Data on the Utility of the STLA101 Test for Esophageal Cancer Staging at the 2022 AGA Digestive Disease Week Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Diagnostics, Inc. ( SLDX), a molecular diagnostics-based organization optimizing patient management strategies for precancerous and cancerous esophageal diseases, announced today that its abstract titled “Markers in STLA101 Assay Detects Differential Expression to Distinguish Between Intramucosal and Invasive Esophageal Adenocarcinoma” has been selected for presentation during Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, which will take place May 21–24, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. DDW 2022 is the annual meeting of The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). Previous DDW conferences have had over 19,000 registrants.



Dr. Joe Abdo, Chief Scientific Officer of Stella Diagnostics, said, “By presenting this data to the members of the AGA at DDW 2022, we intend to highlight the dual utility of the STLA101 markers and its newly discovered ability to potentially differentiate stages of esophageal cancer invasion. This presentation highlights that the markers in the STLA101 panel can inform medical providers if their patient’s esophageal cancer is intramucosal or intramuscular. A large percentage of histologic specimens of esophageal tumors do not show sufficient tissue depth to distinguish intramucosal from invasive carcinomas. Here, we show that molecular diagnostics via mass spectrometry may aid in characterizing the depth of invasion, when paired with histology. Knowing if the disease is still within the walls of the esophagus or has begun to invade through the muscle and into the lymph system highway, is incredibly important information for both patients and physicians. We are very pleased to demonstrate the multi-utility of our diagnostic approach.”

The data package will be co-presented by Dr. Christopher P. Hartley and Dr. Ameya Patil of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Hartley is a board-certified gastrointestinal pathologist and principal investigator of Stella Diagnostics’ Collaborative Research Agreement with the Mayo Clinic. His research involves several GI diseases and diagnostic modalities, including the assessment of the Company's STLA101 panel that detects and quantifies hallmarks of cancer development in Barrett's esophagus tissue, a precancerous condition with high incidence in the United States. Co-authors of the abstract include Dr. Sumeet Mittal, Director of Norton Thoracic Institute, Dr. Ajay Bansal of Kansas University Medical Center and Dr. Joe Abdo, chief scientist of Stella Diagnostics.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session Title: Biomarkers for Detection, Treatment and Prognosis of GI Cancers

Session Date & Time: May 21, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT (UTC –7)

Presentation Title: MARKERS IN STLA101 ASSAY DETECTS DIFFERENTIAL EXPRESSION TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN INTRAMUCOSAL AND INVASIVE ESOPHAGEAL ADENOCARCINOMA

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the United States, with a 700% increase in incidence over the last four decades (Thuy-Van P. Hang, et al). The majority of these patients are diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett's esophagus before their cancer is detected. Even though Barrett’s patients are screened routinely for disease progression, 80% of esophageal cancer patients still present to their oncologist in the advanced stages when the disease is incurable.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 60 million people living with severe esophageal disease. Stella Diagnostics’ clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives.

Currently, Stella Diagnostics has four tests in the pre-commercialization development stage. Each test is based on different sets of biomarkers. The STLA101 panel consists of novel biomarkers that may be predictive of carcinogenesis in precancerous esophageal tissue. STLA102 consists of biomarkers associated with increased efficacy of resistance to all of the FDA approved chemotherapies and targeted therapies for esophageal adenocarcinoma. The STLA103 panel detects and quantifies proliferation markers discovered and published by Abdo, et al (2015) in which expression trends of these markers would be indicative of rampant cellular multiplication which is a molecular hallmark of cancer. The STLA104 panel detects and quantifies cell-death markers discovered and published by Abdo, et al (2015) in which expression trends of these biomarkers assess a decline in programmed-cell death or apoptosis which can be another hallmark of carcinogenesis. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

About The American Gastroenterological Association and Digestive Disease Week

The AGA was founded in 1897 and has grown to include more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. Digestive Disease Week 2022 will be the most prestigious meeting in the world for GI professionals, as well as the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. For more information, please visit https://gastro.org and https://ddw.org.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

Investors and Media Contact: