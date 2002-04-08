Bellerophon Provides Clinical Program Update and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WARREN, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today provided a clinical program update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“We remain focused on the continued advancement of our late-stage INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide therapy platform for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease, or fILD, and pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, or PH-Sarc,” said Naseem Amin, M.D., Chairman of Bellerophon’s Board of Directors. “Enrollment is progressing in our pivotal Phase 3 REBUILD study, following the recent moderation of the COVID-19 pandemic. In PH-Sarc, subsequent to the announcement of positive top-line results from our Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of INOpulse, we are working with key pulmonary disease experts on the design of a follow-up Phase 2 chronic treatment trial to evaluate the long-term benefits of INOpulse in PH-Sarc patients, and intend to discuss this potential study shortly with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We believe that our balance sheet, with $20 million in cash and cash equivalents, positions us to progress our planned clinical and regulatory activities.”

Clinical Program Highlights:

Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease (fILD)

REBUILD Phase 3 Study: Enrollment is continuing in Bellerophon’s Phase 3 REBUILD registrational study of INOpulse for the treatment of fILD. The REBUILD study plans to enroll 300 fILD patients who will be treated with either INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 or placebo. The primary endpoint is change in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA). If approved, INOpulse would become the first therapy to treat a broad fILD population that includes patients at low-, intermediate- and high-risk of pulmonary hypertension.



The Phase 3 program builds on positive top-line results from the Company’s previously reported Phase 2 studies for INOpulse for the treatment of fILD. Acute treatment with INOpulse showed benefit in multiple cardiopulmonary parameters, including pulmonary vascular resistance, which improved by 21%, and mean pulmonary arterial pressure, which improved by 12%. Chronic treatment with INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 assessed over four months showed an average improvement in MVPA of 20% as compared to placebo. The improvements in MVPA were supported by benefits in overall activity, as well as two patient reported questionnaires, the University of California, San Diego Shortness of Breath Questionnaire and the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire.

Pulmonary Hypertension-Sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)

Phase 2 Clinical Study: In December 2021, Bellerophon reported positive top-line data from the completed Phase 2 dose escalation study of INOpulse evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc). PH-Sarc is an unmet medical need with no approved therapies, and a median survival of approximately five years after diagnosis. The Phase 2 trial was designed as a proof-of-concept study to determine if iNO could demonstrate hemodynamic benefit in PH-Sarc.



All eight subjects demonstrated decreases in mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) across the doses of INOpulse utilized in the study. The dose of iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr) resulted in a median drop of 20% (-54% to +22%) in PVR, compared to a median baseline PVR of 329 dyne/cm.sec-5; a reduction of 20% or more in PVR is generally considered to be clinically meaningful. Along with the improvements in PVR, mPAP decreased by a median of 6-10% across the doses of iNO30 to iNO125, compared to a median baseline mPAP of 37.2 mmHg. No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) or serious adverse events (TESAEs) occurred during the acute hemodynamic dose escalation phase of the study.

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Results:

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.59) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.58) per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $4.4 million, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to costs related to the ongoing Phase 3 fILD trial.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $1.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower consulting, labor and stock-based compensation costs.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.0 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $24.7 million at December 31, 2021.

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,000 $ 24,736 Restricted cash 103 103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 413 620 Total current assets 20,516 25,459 Restricted cash, non-current 300 300 Right of use assets, net 697 863 Property and equipment, net 46 67 Other non-current assets 186 186 Total assets $ 21,745 $ 26,875 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,193 $ 1,192 Accrued research and development 1,857 1,397 Accrued expenses 751 1,711 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 765 752 Total current liabilities 5,566 5,052 Long term operating lease liabilities 8 203 Common stock warrant liability 1 1 Total liabilities 5,575 5,256 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and 9,545,451 and 9,545,451 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 95 95 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 253,963 253,771 Accumulated deficit (237,888 ) (232,247 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,170 21,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,745 $ 26,875





BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 4,409 $ 3,584 General and administrative 1,233 2,275 Total operating expenses 5,642 5,859 Loss from operations (5,642 ) (5,859 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability — 397 Interest and other income, net 1 1 Pre-tax loss (5,641 ) (5,461 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,641 ) $ (5,461 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,545,451 9,491,281 Diluted 9,545,451 9,491,281 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.59 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.58 )



