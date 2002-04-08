Overstock to Participate in Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial), a leading home furnishings e-commerce retailer,announces its participation in the Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference.



Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY on May 17, 2022.

“Our business model is agile and continues to position us well to navigate jolts in the market and consumer behavior. With eight consecutive quarters of profitability, we’ve proven we know how to consistently deliver on our targets. We have a strong balance sheet, with little debt and dry powder for strategic opportunities,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community and thank Needham for hosting us at this event.”

