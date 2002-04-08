Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Attend the LD Micro Invitational XII June 7-9th, 2022

LAFOX, Ill., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the display, healthcare and power management markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XII being held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be giving a formal presentation and answering questions from investors. The presentation will be streamed live at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.



Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings at the conference on June 7th - June 9th. Interested investors can contact LD Micro to schedule meetings with Richardson Electronics.

The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 year-to-date performance and provide a preliminary update on the Company’s fourth quarter and full year performance. The Company will also update investors on its growth initiatives including its patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within wind turbine pitch systems, as well as other green energy programs including its ULTRAGEN3000™, a lead-acid battery replacement for cell towers and infrastructure applications, its lithium ion phosphate battery solution for electric locomotives, and magnetrons used in synthetic diamond and hydrogen manufacturing.

The LD Micro Invitational XII will be held from Tuesday, June 7th through Thursday, June 9th. The conference runs from 8:00 a.m. PT - 5:30 p.m. PT on the 7th and 8th with a morning session on the 9th. The conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. Register to watch the virtual presentation here https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

About LD Micro ( SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.