Emergency Response Technologies Inc, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints Dan Peters as its Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Emergency Response Technologies Inc (ERT) is a public safety acquisitions company focused on disruptive technology which protects assets and saves lives. Mergers and Acquisitions company, ILUS International ( ILUS), currently owns 100% of ERT, which was created as a public safety focused subdivision of ILUS. ERT announced today that it has appointed the experienced Dan Peters as its CEO.



“Dan is the right leader to implement our aggressive ERT growth strategy. He brings extensive emergency response and manufacturing experience to the board and is incredibly well-known in the firefighting industry. Having spent some time getting to know Dan recently, I am most impressed with his passion for the industry, his zealousness when it comes to business development, and his incredible commercial acumen. I welcome Dan to the team and wish him every success in his new role,” said Director of ERT, John-Paul Backwell.

Mr. Peters was formerly the President of Rev Fire Group and holds more than 30 years’ experience in senior leadership roles, the majority of which have been in the emergency response sector. In addition to his role as President of Rev Fire Group, Mr. Peters was also President of E-One, Collins Bus Company, and Akron Brass Company. He has also held several Vice President roles, including at Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Peters said, “I am very pleased to bring my knowledge and experience of the public safety sector to this exciting position. I look forward to working closely with the Ilus Management team as we grow ERT into a world class company.”

“We are excited about Dan’s appointment as not only will he be instrumental in the growth of ERT, but he will also take over key responsibilities which will allow JP and myself to focus on the very exciting short and medium-term growth plans we have for our other ILUS subsidiaries,” said Chairman of ERT, Nicolas Link.

