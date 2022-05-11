Clearwater Analytics Wins FTF News Award for Best Client Reporting Solution for Second Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

BOISE, Idaho, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced that it has been named Best Client Reporting Solution in the 2022 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. Clearwater also received this award in 2021.

According to FTF News, the award recognizes solutions that have advanced the complex process of client reporting with customization, look and feel, automation, delivery, and data quality. Clearwater provides out-of-the-box, automated reporting tools for accounting, compliance, performance, and risk with the flexibility to modify data for meaningful and timely portfolio monitoring. The company has purposefully built its reporting to make it easy for managers to get a high-level overview or drill down into specific investment data points and quickly provide an easy-to-read reporting package for both clients and internal teams. Clearwater also dedicates a team of in-house design experts to work with clients to create tailored templates that automate daily, monthly, and quarterly statement creation for a scalable process, mitigating manual intervention and manager-level resources – allowing clients to focus on portfolio growth.

"Clearwater takes a holistic view toward client reporting. With accuracy and timeliness at the center of all processes, invoices, composite factsheets, client reports, statements, and other investor communications, our platform re-shapes how managers work and interact with their clients every day – redefining client reporting in the process," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer, Clearwater Analytics. "We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row, which is a testament to our commitment to client service."

Clearwater's reporting capabilities provide a full suite of investment tools that help asset managers dive deeper into performance, attribution, composites, billing and more. Clearwater's unmatched, automated investment data set allows asset managers to run reports with the confidence that each one is built using clean, reliable, up-to-date data. The company has made recent improvements to enhance value for clients, including centralized documentation tools, streamlined workflow processes, and the ability to distribute reporting via multiple delivery methods.

"I think it's safe to say that it's been a long two years. During this time, through hard work and perseverance our FTF Awards nominees have been able to maintain growth, launch new products, enhance existing products, meet unprecedented customer care needs, and stay relevant during a time when in-person interactions came to a halt," says Maureen Lowe, founder and president, FTF and FTF News.

About Clearwater Analytics

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including pension plans, governments, global insurers, asset managers, and corporations. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-wins-ftf-news-award-for-best-client-reporting-solution-for-second-consecutive-year-301544889.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics