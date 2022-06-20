Tulloch Delivers Significant Intercept at the Canegrass Ni-Cu-Co Project in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. ( TSXV:HMAN, Financial); (US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce the recent results from its drilling at its 100% owned Canegrass Nickel Project in Western Australia. The recent drilling has provided an important platform from which the company can now focus on targeting mineralisation at depth across the key prospects, particularly Tulloch. In total 7 holes have now been drilled and cased in preparation for downhole electro magnetic (DHEM) with the Company in the final stages of selecting a contractor to perform the works.

Drilling at Huntsman 100% Canegrass Nickel project is now complete with all assays received

Exceptional results received from Tulloch Prospect BBDD010 "EM Platform Hole" with multiple intercepts including: 26.55m @ 1.4%Ni, 0.4%Cu, 0.08%Co from 243.4m (Figure 1 to 3) 1.55m @ 1.3%Ni, 5.2% Cu, 0.1%Co from 119.65m 1.55m @ 1.4%Ni, 0.4%Cu, 0.1%Co from 149.15m

Majority of holes drilled, now cased with PVC for DHEM

DHEM will be instrumental in further refining and generating extensional targets at depth at key prospects including Tulloch, Saintly, and Sunline

Additional new drill ready anomalies identified in the Northeast of tenement from surface geophysics

Huntsman to now focus on the commencement of Phase two program which will include: Completion of DHEM at key prospects Completion diamond drilling at Sunline Drill test additional anomalies in northeast and the additional new anomalies resulting from the planned DHEM surveys Field based evaluation of pegmatites identified within tenure



Figure 1: Core tray BBDDD010 253m-257m

Figure 2: Core tray BBDDD010 257m-264m

Figure 3: Modelled EM Conductor and highlights from current and previous drilling campaigns

President and CEO Scott Patrizi, commented,"The drilling completed at Tulloch has provided confirmation of the continuity, grade and extent of mineralisation within the target. The EM platform drill hole will provide us with a direct targeting method to test the down dip extent of mineralisation. This method of sequentially testing EM plates derived from downhole has been applied successfully throughout Western Australia for targeting massive nickel sulphide mineralisation.

We are looking forward to providing further updates with respect to the exploration activities underway inclusive of our field-based evaluation of the pegmatites which are prospective for hosting lithium-caesium-tantalum mineralisation."

Canegrass Project Geology

The Tenement E59/2119 covers an area of over 26km2 extending over part of the Windimurra Igneous Complex, a large differentiated layered ultramafic to mafic intrusion emplaced within the Yilgarn craton of Western Australia. It is conical to a sheet-like body intruded into the Archaean granite-greenstone terrain of the Murchison Province. It outcrops over an area of approximately 2500 km2 and has an age of approximately 2800 Ma. The complex is dominantly comprised of basic cumulate rocks that can broadly be classified as gabbroic in composition. Magmatic layering dips inwards at the margins and flattens in the centre. It is dissected by large scale strike-slip shear zones so that the original extent of the complex is unknown. The Windimurra Igneous Complex is part of a much larger suite of similarly layered ultramafic to mafic bodies emplaced between 2700-2800Ma across the Murchison Province. Collectively, these complexes are similar in thickness, volume, and composition to the Bushveld Igneous Complex of South Africa.

The Project is predominately underlain by the lower zone of the Windimurra Intrusive Complex, a series of olivine-rich gabbro and gabbronorite which grade upwards into more leucocratic gabbroic rocks. The Lower zone is separated into a western and eastern lobe by the Shephards Discordant Zone (SDZ), which represents a significant break in the igneous stratigraphy and is characterised by magnetite and magnetite-bearing gabbro. To the east of the SDZ lies a package of mafic volcanic rocks, felsic volcaniclastic sandstones, and banded iron-formation bounded by the Wyemandoo Shear Zone and are part of the Norie Group.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project and Western Yilgarn Projects in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman Nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman Gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada and the Flint property in Idaho.

