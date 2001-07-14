Comtech to Present Virtually at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

June 20, 2022 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that it will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available on June 22, 2022 at 6:00 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation can be accessed through the IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.comtech.com and on the IDEAS conference website at www.threepartadvisors.com%2Feast-coast.

The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005397/en/