TXMD Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of TherapeuticsMD by EW Healthcare Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of TherapeuticsMD (ticker: TXMD) ("TXMD") acted in the best interests of TXMD shareholders in approving the sale of TXMD to EW Healthcare Partners ("EWHP") for $10.00 per share in cash in a tender offer.



If you remain a TXMD shareholder and have questions about your legal rights

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/therapeuticsmd/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected].

Why is there an investigation?

On May 31, 2022, TXMD announced that it had agreed to be acquired by EWHP for $10.00 per share in cash in a tender offer. The transaction was unanimously approved by TXMD’s Board of Directors (“Board”).

Wohl & Fruchter’s investigation concerns whether TXMD’s Board acted in the best interests of TXMD shareholders in approving the sale to EWHP, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates TXMD shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, the buyout price is less than the price at which TXMD was trading less than a month ago after a 1:50 reverse stock split on May 9, 2022.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors.

