ComEd Offers Tips to Help Customers Manage Electricity Use

With forecasts calling for consecutive days of temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s, ComEd understands electricity use may be high for families and individuals across northern Illinois.

During periods of extreme high temperatures ComEd customers can manage energy use and save money on their electric bills by following a few simple tips, courtesy of the U.S. Department+of+Energy:

Use your windows to keep out heat. Keep windows shades closed, especially south, east and west facing windows.

Operate your thermostat efficiently. During the cooling season, set your thermostat to as high a temperature as possible while still maintaining personal comfort. If you're not home for more than 8 hours, you can turn up your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees. Overnight, you can also turn up your thermostat 3 to 4 degrees while sleeping.

Use fans and ventilation to cool your home. If you use air conditioning to cool your home, a ceiling fan allows you to raise the thermostat setting about 4°F with no reduction in comfort. Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect. In warm-weather months, be sure your fan is spinning counter-clockwise to push air towards the floor.

