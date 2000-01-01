GuruFocus Feature Update: Stock, Guru and Insider Lists

GuruFocus is proud to announce upgrades to our stock list and guru list, as well as the brand-new insider list.

The improvements to the stock list and guru list mainly center around user interface and additional filters. Meanwhile, the insider list provides GuruFocus users with a way to look up the available data on company insiders.

Stock list

The updated stock list features an improved user interface, new ways to filter stocks and an easier navigation method.

Figure 1 shows the stock list; stocks can be sorted based on their alphabetical order, exchange or industry.

Figure 1

You can navigate to the stock list via the “Tools” drop-down menu at the top of the GuruFocus site. Alternatively, you can now click over to the stock list directly from any stock summary page; the stock list is now part of the bread crumb navigation chain, located after “gurufocus.com” and before the name of the industry, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Guru list

In addition to an improved user interface, the guru list has been updated to include improved filtering capabilities. Rather than the old pop-up, GuruFocus users can now sort gurus based on an expanded selection of criteria located in drop-down menus, as shown in Figure 3. These criteria include the guru’s country, their type of quarterly regulatory filing, the total value of their portfolio, the number of stocks owned and the turnover ratio.

Figure 3

Insider list

The new insider list provides GuruFocus users with a way to look up the available data on company insiders by their name or the ticker of their company, as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

If you click on the name of an insider, you can view their insider roles (i.e., which companies they are an insider at), their insider holdings and the transaction history of their insider trades. For example, in Figure 5, we can see the insider information and trades of Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple ( AAPL, Financial) who is also a director at Nike ( NKE, Financial).

Figure 5