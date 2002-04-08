Yellow Corporation to Present at Bank of America's 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) announced today that President and Chief Operating Officer Darrel Harris and Chief Financial Officer Dan Olivier will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET, at Bank of America’s 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.



This event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

