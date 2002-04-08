HeartCore to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 8th, 2022

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”) ( HTCR), a leading software development company, will be present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XII in Westlake Village, CA on June 7-9, 2022.



HeartCore’s management is scheduled to lead a presentation on Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. (EST)/ 3:30 p.m. (PST), with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Event Dates: June 7 – 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 8, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. (EST)/ 3:30 p.m. (PST)

Format: Presentation and in-person one-on-one meetings

Speaker: Sumitaka Yamamoto, CEO

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HeartCore’s management, please contact the Gateway Group via telephone at (949) 574-3860 or via e-mail at [email protected].

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.