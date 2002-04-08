Porch Group Adds to its Leadership Team with Noteworthy Hires

SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of three key members to its management team. These additions to the Porch Group leadership team provide strategic guidance to the Company’s ongoing corporate development and drive innovative value across several of the organizations departments.



Janet Zimmermann has been appointed as Vice President of People to lead Porch’s human resource functions and the scaling of its People organization. In this role, Zimmermann will leverage her expertise to continue developing the high-performance team and strong company values at Porch Group. A seasoned human resources executive, Zimmermann brings more than 20 years of experience to elevate Porch’s strategic People initiatives. Previously, she served in several human resources leadership positions at TransWest, Amazon, Philips Healthcare, Microsoft, and Sun Microsystems. Zimmermann has collaborated closely with senior business leaders throughout her career to establish people practices that power business operations and culture.

Emily Lear has been appointed as Head of Investor Relations and will focus on deepening Porch Group’s engagement with the financial community, strategic planning, and market analysis. In addition to these responsibilities, Lear will also oversee the Company’s public relations efforts. Prior to Porch Group, Lear spent almost 8 years at MDU Resources Group, Inc. (: MDU), a Fortune 500 company, where she led investor relations efforts.

Sofia Rossato has been appointed as President and General Manager of Floify, LLC, the Company's mortgage industry point-of-sale solution, and will manage the overall operations, growth, and performance of Floify on behalf of Porch Group. Rossato brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to the role, previously as the Chief Executive Officer at SnapEngage, LLC, as well as holding leadership positions at IHS Markit and Wall Street on Demand.

“The people at Porch Group are our biggest advantage. I am very pleased to announce the appointment of such outstanding women to important leadership roles across the company. We take great pride in the diversity of our workforce,” said Matt Ehrlichman, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Porch Group, Inc. “I couldn’t be happier that Janet has joined as Vice President of People and will help us become an even greater place to work. Emily has a keen understanding of the financial community and will help us extend our relationships and tell our story to this important group of stakeholders. Sofia brings a wealth of knowledge in growing leading-edge mortgage and technology companies and is going to do great things as she helps to grow our business.”

About Porch Group

Porch Group is a Seattle-based, vertical software platform for the homeowner industry. Porch provides software and services to over 25,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, utility companies and loan officers, home inspectors, warranty companies, and real estate agencies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

