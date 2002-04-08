Cardlytics to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference

ATLANTA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., ( CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced it will present at the Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present on Tuesday, June 7 at 3:05 p.m. Pacific Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.



About Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

