John B. Sanfilippo & Son to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a global leader in nut processingtoday announced management will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22, 2022. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and a webcast will be accessible through the conference site: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Investors interested in registering for the webcast or scheduling a meeting with management should contact Three Part Advisors.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, and Southern Style Nuts® brand names.

