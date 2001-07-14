Lamb Weston Issues FY21 ESG Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) issued its third annual Environmental%2C+Social%2C+Governance+%28ESG%29+report today, reporting progress against 2030 ESG goals announced in its last report. The report, covering the company’s fiscal year 2021, is enhanced, incorporating the TCFD framework and including EE01 employment data, for additional transparency and comparability. It also features an update to the company’s material topics, reflecting critical input from key external and internal stakeholders. The report focuses heavily on progress, with scorecards that show how the company is performing against its goals.

“Our teams are committed to working together to make progress against our ambitious 2030 goals,” said Tom Werner, CEO, Lamb Weston. “We’re focused on our long-term future, which means making meaningful changes to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The report is broken down to three key areas of ESG focus:

People: how the company provides for its team members and the communities where it operates.

Food: offering customers and consumers the highest quality potato products, made responsibly.

Planet: reducing our environmental impact and conserving natural resources through forward-looking agricultural programs and efficient manufacturing.

The full ESG Report, including disclosure against key metrics for ESG initiatives and progress against 2030 goals, is available now at esg.lambweston.com.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005579/en/