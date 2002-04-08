O-I Glass CFO to Present at Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI) today announced the Company will participate in Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

O-I Glass Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fdb-global-materials%2Fo-i-glass-june-2022.

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, https://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations, prior to the event.



About O-I Glass



At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

