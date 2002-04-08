Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:



Mesh Ventures: Navitas Semiconductor Investor Fireside Chat (virtual)

May 31st, 2022 at 9pm EDT / June 1st 9am Taiwan. Fire-side chat with Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Register via: https://mesh.vc/navitas-2022-05

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual)

June 1st, 2022. 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR.

Information at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_81371/conference_home.html to attend.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Intercontinental New York Barclay, in-person)

June 6th, 2022. 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR. Navitas CEO presentation begins at 10:50 am EDT

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/nvts/1963332

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Intercontinental Hotel, Boston, in-person)

June 7th, 2022. 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR. Navitas CEO presentation begins at 4:10pm EDT.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/nvts/2144583

JP Morgan Chase Silicon Carbide (SiC) & Gallium Nitride (GaN) Week (virtual)

June 9th, 2022, 11am EDT. Fire-side chat with Dan Kinzer, COO/CTO and co-founder.

https://www.nrsconferences.com/registration/netroadshow/5064/jpm:-silicon-carbide-(sic)-gallium-nitride-(gan)-week:-discussion-with-industry-players-%7C-navitas-semiconductor/

BofA Securities Global Tech Conference (Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, in-person)

June 9th, 2022. 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR.

Information via: [email protected]

Credit Suisse: Gallium Nitride (GaN) CEO Call (virtual)

June 13th, 2022 at 10am EDT. Fire-side chat with Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Pre-Registration: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/client/11044/navitas-semiconductor-expert-call/

Online replay (until Monday 20th June 2022): Click on the following link and enter the access code: 267952, https://ige.netroadshow.com/replay/7947/navitas-semiconductor-expert-call/

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field-failures. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company certified CarbonNeutral®. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

