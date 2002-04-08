Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kinross to provide update on Great Bear and U.S. projects

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; :KGC) (“Kinross”) will host a virtual review session regarding its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as its Manh Choh project in Alaska and Curlew exploration project in Washington State, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kinross’ management team will host a presentation and question and answer session at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the projects. The presentation will be accessible via audio webcast on www.kinross.com, where it will be archived.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus on delivering value is based on our core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
[email protected]

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

