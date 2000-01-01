5 Peter Lynch Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five Peter Lynch Growth stocks that are trading near 52-week lows as of last Friday are Amerco Inc. ( UHAL, Financial), TFI International Inc. ( TFII, Financial), HCA Health Care Inc. ( HCA, Financial), DaVita Inc. ( DVA, Financial) and MasTech Digital Inc. ( MHH, Financial).

GuruFocus' Excel Add-In includes a Peter Lynch chart template

Legendary Fidelity Magellan Fund manager Peter Lynch discussed in his book, “One Up on Wall Street,” a simple method to measure a stock’s relative valuation based on the price-earnings ratio. If a stock trades below 15 times earnings per share, the stock is undervalued based on Lynch’s criterion.

GuruFocus’ new Excel Add-In comes with several predefined templates, including a Peter Lynch Chart template that allows users to chart a company’s price line and earnings line based on his definition. Figure 1 illustrates a sample chart for Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) using the Excel Add-In template.

All-in-One Screener listed several Peter Lynch stocks trading near 52-week lows

GuruFocus’ Peter Lynch Growth screen builds from the fund manager’s criterion by adding additional criteria, including a high business predictability rank and high revenue growth over the past 10 years. Among the stocks listed, several stocks have traded within 5% of their 52-week lows and have a GF Score of 90 out of 100 or higher.

Amerco

Shares of Amerco ( UHAL, Financial) traded around $456.71, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on last Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75. The stock has a price-earnings ratio close to a 10-year low of 7.55 and is approximately 1.96% above its 52-week low.

The Reno, Nevada-based rental truck company has a GF Score of 97 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

Gurus with holdings in Amerco include Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) and David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)’ Abrams Capital Management.

TFI International

Shares of TFI International ( TFII, Financial) traded around $72.99, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on last Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75. The stock has a price-earnings ratio close to a two-year low of 9.64 and trades approximately 1.90% above its 52-week low.

The Montreal-based logistics company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

HCA Health Care

Shares of HCA Health Care ( HCA, Financial) traded around $173.10, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on last Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87. The stock has a price-earnings ratio close to a five-year low of 8.15 and trades approximately 2.35% above its 52-week low.

The Nashville-based hospital care company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

DaVita

Shares of DaVita ( DVA, Financial) traded around $89.48, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on last Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75. The stock has a price-earnings ratio close to a three-year low of 10.65 and trades approximately 2.63% above its 52-week low.

The Denver-based kidney dialysis company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

MasTech Digital

Shares of MasTech Digital ( MHH, Financial) traded around $14.53, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on last Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.74. The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21 and trades approximately 3.79% above its 52-week low.

The Moon Township, Pennsylvania-based digital transformation software company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10.