Lifshitz Law PLLC. Announces Investigations of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APPH), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV), Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB)

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APPH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against APPH alleging Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that APPH lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (: BMY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against BMY alleging that the Proxy Statement contained materially false and misleading statements that caused Plaintiffs and other members of the Class to accept the Merger consideration that failed to adequately value Celgene’s shares, and that as a result of their possession and exchange of Celgene common stock in the Merger, Plaintiffs and other Class members suffered an economic loss.

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against INNV alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that certain of INNV’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (iii) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of FB alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FB misrepresented its user growth; (2) FB knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to FB’s user base and growth; (3) FB did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of FB’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) FB has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

