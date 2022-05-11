Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQGS: SNBR), and Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK)

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of First Solar alleging that Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest “Series 6” solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of Defendants’ alleged misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (: OSH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Oak Street Health alleging Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (ii) that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (iii) that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (iv) that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (v) that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQGS: SNBR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number alleging that throughout the class period, Sleep Number made material false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) that Sleep Number continued to suffer from debilitating supply chain disruptions across multiple suppliers (3) that Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (4) that, because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number’s production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number’s ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (5) that, as a result of (1)-(4) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company’s products; and (6) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars’ worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company’s financial results.

Talkspace Inc. ( TALK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Talkspace alleging that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Merger, on May 28, 2021, Defendants issued a materially false and misleading Preliminary Proxy on Schedule 14A. The Proxy, which recommended that HEIC shareholders vote in favor of the Merger, allegedly misrepresented Talkspace’s business, financials, and prospects, by omitting, among other things, that: (i) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer (“B2C”) channel since the start of 2021; (ii) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (iv) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (v) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact. The Complaint further alleges that after the Merger closed the Proxy was revealed to be materially false and misleading, causing the price of Talkspace common stock to substantially decline and Talkspace investors to suffer damages under the Exchange Act.

