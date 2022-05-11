Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ALF), Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX) and Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK)

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ALF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against ALF alleging that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ALF maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company and its employees could and did engage in corporate transactions and other matters without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Company’s Board of Directors; (iii) all the foregoing increased the risk of internal and regulatory investigations into the Company and its employees; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation, financial condition, and ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an ALF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BLI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Berkeley Lights alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Berkeley Lights’ flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (ii) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of Berkeley Lights’ automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing; (iii) the actual market for Berkeley Lights’ products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, among other things, the relatively high cost of Berkeley Lights’ instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights’ business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

If you are a Berkeley Lights investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of NVAX alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVAX overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, NVAX was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a NVAX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQGS: PLTK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of PLTK alleging that documents issued in connection with the Company’s IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PLTK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]