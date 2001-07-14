Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 20, 2022, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent Richard Skauge 823,562 99.898% 846 0.103% Craig Skauge 823,562 99.898% 846 0.103% Gerard Janssen 824,106 99.964% 302 0.037% Brian Newman 806,956 97.883% 17,452 2.117% Antony Balasubramanian 824,106 99.964% 302 0.037% Anthony Lanzl 824,106 99.964% 302 0.037% Paul Kelly 824,106 99.964% 302 0.037%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent 827,481 99.964% 302 0.036%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005600/en/