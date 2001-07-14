Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 20, 2022, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Richard Skauge

823,562

99.898%

846

0.103%

Craig Skauge

823,562

99.898%

846

0.103%

Gerard Janssen

824,106

99.964%

302

0.037%

Brian Newman

806,956

97.883%

17,452

2.117%

Antony Balasubramanian

824,106

99.964%

302

0.037%

Anthony Lanzl

824,106

99.964%

302

0.037%

Paul Kelly

824,106

99.964%

302

0.037%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

827,481

99.964%

302

0.036%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

