eCargo Supports Ella's Kitchen to Rapidly Scale Organic Infant Food Offering

eCargo Holdings Limited ( ASX:ECG, Financial) (“eCargo”) today provides an update on its exclusive distribution partnership with UK-based organic baby and toddler food company Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited (‘Ella’s Kitchen’).

Key Highlights

eCargo signed an exclusive distribution partnership with Ella’s Kitchen in September 2021, covering all online and offline sales and distribution in China, Vietnam and Cambodia

Partnership has been extremely effective, with Ella’s Kitchen now selling: in more than 25 points of distribution online, including T-Mall, T-Mall Global, Taobao, VIP, Pinduoduo, and Jingdong Across 20 provinces at more than 3,000 offline locations

Allows both companies to take advantage of the growth in China’s premium infant food market and continue the growth of Ella’s Kitchen in Asia

Partnership provides an excellent case study to showcase eCargo’s online and offline distribution and supply chain capabilities, driving the growth of international brands in Asia

Ella’s Kitchen, a UK-based B Corp certified company with a mission to improve children’s lives through developing healthy relationships with food, signed an exclusive distribution partnership with eCargo in September 2021. The partnership involves eCargo handling both offline and online sales and distribution within China, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Since launching, the partnership has been successful at scaling Ella’s Kitchen’s sales in China, with their organic baby and toddler food now selling via more than 25 points of distribution online, including T-Mall, T-Mall Global, Taobao, VIP, Pinduoduo, and Jingdong and across 20 provinces and more than 3000 offline locations in China. To facilitate rapid sales growth, eCargo also relaunched flagship stores on Jingdong Worldwide and Jingdong China, with a renovated look and feel to align with Ella’s Kitchen’s new marketing positioning in China. eCargo also coordinated successful in-channel marketing campaigns including livestreaming with celebrities and influencers, and offline tasting events for customer acquisition.

The partnership has allowed both companies to take advantage of the growth of China’s premium infant food market, a key category of growth potential in 2022 for eCargo, as Ella’s Kitchen successfully grows in the market.

Kim Gelling, Global Commercial Director at Ella’s Kitchen, said of the partnership, “We are delighted that our partnership with eCargo in China is helping to fulfil our mission to improve children’s’ lives through developing healthy relationships with food. eCargo has demonstrated that they are the perfect partner for our brand’s Asian expansion, with their capabilities across online and offline allowing us to significantly scale up our sales and reach across China. Since partnering with eCargo our brand recognition has substantially increased, allowing us to support more families by bringing joy to mealtimes and making eating fun for little ones. We look forward to continuing to leverage eCargo’s comprehensive services to make our healthy organic products available to even more families across key Asian markets.”

eCargo Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Lun said of the partnership, “We are thrilled that our partnership with Ella’s Kitchen is delivering outstanding results for their brand and rapidly increasing sales. We identified ‘mum and baby’ as a key growth vertical and the success we are having with Ella’s Kitchen provides a great case study to showcase our capabilities, as we help brands sell more in Asia. We are also providing Ella’s Kitchen with a full suite of supply chain services, including warehousing, logistics, and ecommerce marketing, to help them navigate the complexities of bringing their products into Asia.”

About eCargo Holdings Limited

eCargo Holdings Limited is an ASX-listed company offering solutions that connect global brands with Chinese buyers and provide the tools businesses need to grow their China sales. Their core focuses are in utilising technology and data to grow brands in China through their nationwide distribution and trading (online and offline) network.

About Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited

Ella's Kitchen® Brand mission is to improve children's lives through developing healthy relationships with food. Set up in 2006 by Ella's Dad Paul Lindley, the company prioritises health and nutritional value, but never at the expense of taste or convenience. Ella’s Kitchen® Brand strives to be good in every sense, offering healthy, handy and fun food that doesn’t cost the earth.In 2016, Ella’s Kitchen® Brand certified as a B Corporation, a global movement of pioneering companies that are using their business as a force for good. By certifying as a B Corp it reinforces that the business is meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005249/en/