NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Toronto, ON, June 20, 2022 - Pinetree Capital Ltd. ( TSX:PNP, Financial) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 2, 2022, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 2, 2022 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld Peter Tolnai 5,417,653 (87.29%) 789,112 (12.71%) Howard Riback 6,104,933 (98.36%) 101,832 (1.64%) Craig Miller 6,104,933 (98.36%) 101,832 (1.64%) Ian Howat 6,104,943 (98.36%) 101,822 (1.64%) Damien Leonard 6,104,825 (98.36%) 101,940 (1.64%)

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP"

For further information:

John Bouffard

Chief Financial Officer

416-941-9600 x 200

[email protected]

www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705835/Pinetree-Capital-Announces-Election-of-Directors