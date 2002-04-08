Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Investors

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (: TDOC). The investigation concerns whether Teladoc has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Teladoc is a global provider of virtual care, transforming the access, cost, and quality dynamics of health care delivery.

On April 27, 2022 Teladoc reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, Teladoc lowered revenue guidance for the balance of the year. The Company had previously told the market at its analyst day that in November 2021 that its revenues would grow by 28% year over year in 2022. Then, in February 2022, Teladoc again revised guidance upwards. On this news, the price of Teladoc shares declined by $22.48 per share, or approximately 40.15%, from $55.99 per share to close at $33.51 per share on April 28, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected] , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

