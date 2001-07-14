Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Issuance of $500 million of Series R Senior Unsecured Debentures

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties” or the “Trust”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada (the “Offering”), $500 million aggregate principal amount of series R senior unsecured debentures of the Trust that will bear interest at a rate of 6.003% per annum and will mature on June 24, 2032 (the “Debentures”).

Offering of Debentures

The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by TD Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on June 24, 2022.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering (i) to pay for the previously announced early redemption of Choice Properties Limited Partnership’s $300 million principal amount of 3.60% series 10 senior unsecured debentures on June 26, 2022, (ii) to repay all or a portion of the balance drawn on the Trust’s credit facility, and (iii) for general business purposes.

It is a condition of closing of the Offering that the Debentures be rated at least “BBB” (high) with a “stable” trend by DBRS Limited and at least “BBB” by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services. The Debentures will rank equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of the Trust that has not been subordinated.

The Debentures being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties’ current expectations regarding future events, including the expected closing of the Offering and debenture redemption and intended use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties’ control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Choice Properties’ 2021 Annual Report, current Annual Information Form and 2022 First Quarter Report. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

