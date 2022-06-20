High Arctic Declares Monthly Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend payment of $0.005 per share to holders of common shares. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian Income Tax purposes.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf

Chief Financial Officer

1.587.318.2218

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: [email protected]

