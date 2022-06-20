Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Victor Mashaal1,601,52599.83%2,6670.17%
David E. Basner1,602,64299.90%1,5500.10%
Eileen Bermingham1,602,64299.90%1,5500.10%
Frank Daniel1,601,52599.83%2,6670.17%
Jeffrey Jonas1,602,64299.90%1,5500.10%
Richard Mashaal1,601,52599.83%2,6670.17%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.



Senvest-Capital-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus