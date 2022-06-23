Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



All four members of the Company’s Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the “Circular”) were elected as Directors: Jeffrey Bacha, Dr. Dennis Brown, Alfredo De Lucrezia and Michael Liggett.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include: (i) shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditor; (ii) shareholders approved the Company’s amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan as set out in the Circular; and (iii) disinterested shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s existing escrow agreement dated June 5, 2019, as set out in the Circular.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at: www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

