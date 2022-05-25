



WISeKey Announces that Casa de Alba Foundation, Luminaries 21, Pedro Sandoval, MS Porrima Blue Odyssey, Upeace, Fondacion UNOART & WISe.ART Collaborate at DAVOS 2022 to Support Global Efforts to Implement SDGs

Geneva - May 25, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading security Certificate Authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced its entire WISe.ART team will be hosted by CasperLabs to showcase the WISe.ART secured NFT marketplace at Avenue 69 in Davos from May 23 to 25, 2022.

WISe.ART is much more than a secured vetted NFT marketplace. It cares about society and the planet and supports many environmentally friendly projects, projects which place humans at the heart of the action with a view to raise awareness and funds.

WISe.ART aims to embrace and accompany the artists who onboard their work or collectibles on the platform. Quality and security are key elements of its business model. Collectors should feel as comfortable with their investments and knowing that most of the time they are helping the world while enjoying the thrill of collecting.

It is with this in mind, that the acclaimed artist, Pedro Sandoval together with Luminaries21 worked with the famous Casa de Alba Foundation collections to create a very creative and technically stunning NFT on Christopher Columbus to illustrate the original correspondence between the explorer and his Queen, Isabella. This NFT will the first to be offered on loan as opposed to being sold. This is a new way to invest in art especially for museums and private foundations who wish to share this incredible collaboration without any or very little carbon footprint. Imagine hundreds of thousands of people being able to admire this video from anywhere around the world. It is a museum piece and WISe.ART will be managing its future.

On May 25, 2022, WISe.ART will be welcoming to the main stage some of the representatives of the ONGs it supports to discuss NFTs and the Metaverse in front of a live and online audience (https://www.wisekey.com/davos-event/).

On this occasion, WISe.ART will be auctioning a unique exclusive collection of NFTs giving collectors the opportunity to belong to this smart caring community.

For the first time, the WISe.ART team will welcome its visitors in a specially designed digital gallery inside its own private Metaverse. WISe.ART worked with VR4Business to to develop an environment which responds to the users’ needs.

To stay informed to the minute on everything that's happening, WISe.ART ask that everyone join the "WISeKey Davos Friends" WhatsApp Group available via the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IfArLvVdeyVLNqJBXdTr7j

About CasperLabs: “CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network. Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions during a period of historic interest. Both teams are deeply committed to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as it continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.” Said Mrinal Manohar, Cofounder and CEO at CasperLabs.

About Pedro Sandoval: Pedro José Sandoval is a Venezuelan artist known for his abstract neo-expressionist artwork. Much of his work deals with colour, movement, and texture. His work is in the permanent collection of the Boca Raton Museum of Art. He lives and works between Madrid, Berlin, and New York City.

About Luminaries21: An ingenious and disruptive Sponsoring company and owner of the World Leaders Planet ™. We are a trusted partner and an objective resource for quite 1091 unquestionable World Leaders, in the categories of Science and Technology, Art and Culture, Sport and Entertainment and the new arising sectors under our Emerging Stars division.

About Casa de Alba: The Casa de Alba Foundation is a Spanish institution dedicated to the conservation, maintenance and diffusion of its heritage. Following several years of dedication and efforts on behalf of the 18th Duc of Alba, Lady Cayetana Fitz James Stuart and Lord Luis Martinez de Irujo, Duchess of Alba, the foundation was created on May 14th, 1975.

About MS Porrima Blue Odyssey: MS PORRIMA is a Swiss experimental ship that runs solely on renewables: solar, wind, and hydrogen power. It is currently sailing around the world, having left Osaka, Japan on December 18, 2021. This epochal trip to five continents is part of the TEAM EXPO 2025 Co-Creation Challenge, which aims to accelerate the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MS Porrima: A ship with a vision for the future

About UPeace: The University for Peace (UPEACE) is an institution of higher education dedicated to the study of peace.

Created by UN General Assembly Resolution 35/55, the University for Peace has been training leaders for peace for the past four decades. It is a unique global academic institution with over 2,000 Alumni hailing from more than 120 nations. Through its Master’s and Doctoral degree programs, UPEACE trains future leaders to explore and formulate strategies and practices in various contexts to address the causes of multiple problems affecting human and global wellbeing, and thus contribute to the processes of peacekeeping and peacebuilding. The UPEACE Experience is experiential and unique, empowering, transformative and cultivates critical thinking in its students.

https://www.upeace.org/projects-partners/peace-innovation-initiative

About Fondacion UNOART: Art can be our best companion; it brings to the surface, the deepest part of our worries, challenges and aspirations for humanity. The Onuart Foundation introduces contemporary art in the ordinary life of the UN to mark the commitment to positive grandeur in the largest global political organization in scope.

Human Rights are, for their part, the backbone of the new globalized society. Gradually we are overcoming the successive phases of fragmented political organization, to move towards a planetary space focused on giving all the value to each person. It is the march towards the world of “One Humanity”, and the pillar on which to establish coexistence is made up of Human Rights. To fight today for Human Rights is to fight to enable a world without borders or divisions, shifting the center of gravity towards unblocking the talent of each one.

The Onuart Foundation and the United Nations in Geneva, joining forces with renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann, ambassador to the UN Alliance of Civilizations, starred in the One Humanity concert, accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch. His performance transcended this room that has lit it up and broadcast it to the world, reaching millions of people on five continents.

Humanity is, in essence, intelligent energy, creativity being perhaps our greatest strength. For this reason, when we commemorate World Human Rights Day, there is nothing better than to do it under the union of art and music, maximum expression of intelligence and creativity.

https://www.fundaciononuart.es/en/

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey: WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

