NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (“RADA”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Leonardo DRS (“Leonardo DRS”).



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On June 21, 2022, RADA announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Leonardo DRS in an all stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, RADA shareholders will collectively receive 19.5% equity ownership of the new merged company under Leonardo DRS. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that RADA’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for RADA’s stockholders.

If you own shares of RADA and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected] or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.