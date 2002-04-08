Detroit, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest electric utility company, today announced that its Blue Water Energy Center, a state-of-the art 1,150 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle natural gas-fired power plant has begun commercial operation. Built on existing company property in East China Township, Mich., the plant will provide cleaner, reliable and affordable power for 850,000 customer homes in southeast Michigan.

“Today marks an important milestone for DTE and Michigan’s energy future,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and chief executive officer, DTE Energy. “This is a significant step in transforming the way we produce power in a way that is cleaner, while also ensuring we’re generating reliable and affordable electricity for our customers 24/7. Natural gas significantly reduces carbon, sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions; utilizes an affordable, easily transported and abundant domestic supply; and is the perfect enabler of renewables as it can start-up and shutdown very quickly.”

The almost $1 billion project broke ground in 2018 and created more than 700 Michigan jobs during construction. The plant, completed on time and on budget, is one of the many steps DTE is taking to achieve its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addition to transitioning its 24/7 power sources from coal to natural gas, DTE will achieve these reductions by adding 4,000 MW of renewable energy from Michigan wind and solar farms, continuing to operate its zero-emission Fermi 2 power plant, investing in advanced technologies like hydrogen and battery storage systems and providing additional opportunities for customers to reduce energy use and save on their bills. In the short-term, DTE plans to double its renewable energy generation by 2025, producing enough clean energy to power more than 1 million homes.

DTE has also proposed a pilot program to study the use of alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, in place of natural gas, which will make the Blue Water Energy Center and the company’s peaker units that run only when there is high demand, known as peak demand, for electricity even cleaner.

“The combination of investments in power generation assets like the Blue Water Energy Center that can run 24/7, plus the expansion of renewables, has helped us achieve a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions, and puts us well on our way to meet our goal of 80 percent reduction by 2040, with net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Norcia.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable, and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE and its 10,000 employees are committed to improving lives with their energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.