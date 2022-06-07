DALLAS, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Hemp, Inc. ( GENH), based in Dallas/Fort-Worth, focused on hemp midstream and hemp biomass fuel for Bitcoin mining, today announced that Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022.



DATE: June 7, 2022

TIME: 11:30 Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4



Available for 1x1 meetings: June 8th

11:00 – 11:30 AM Eastern

11:30 – 12:00 PM Eastern

2:00 – 2:30 PM Eastern

2:30 – 3:00 PM Eastern

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Generation Hemp, Inc.

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based energy transition company that primarily operates in the midstream sector with fee-based midstream hemp services. The Company continues to acquire proven hemp companies to build out its environmentally sustainable seed to sale model and into related verticals that offer significant shareholder value, including energy efficient Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining operations. With operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies that need seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

