NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, advises investors it is continuing its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Forum Merger III Corporation ("FIII") ( FIII); n/k/a Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("ELMS") ( ELMS) breached their fiduciary duties to FIII's shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether FIII’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether FIII’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On June 24, 2021, FIII shareholders of record as of May 20, 2021, approved a merger between FIII and ELMS.

On February 1, 2022, after the market closed, ELMS announced that certain ELMS executives had resigned following an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the ELMS Board of Directors. Additionally, ELMS acknowledged that ELMS’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. On March 11, 2022, ELMS announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into matters discussed in previous ELMS filings, including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with NASDAQ’s listing rules.

The stock price has declined by over 88% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $1.17/share.

