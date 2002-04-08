SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC). Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additionally, Teladoc lowered revenue guidance for the balance of the year. The Company had previously had told the market at their analyst day that in November 2021 that its revenues would grow by 28% year over year in 2022. Then, in February 2022, Teladoc again revised guidance upwards.

Following this news, shares of Teladoc fell sharply.

What actions may I take at this time? If you purchased Teledoc securities and suffered significant losses on your investment, contact Johnson Fistel, LLP to submit your losses:

Contact Lead Securities Analyst Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471



Click or paste the following web address into your browser to join the investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/tdoc-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-teladoc-investment

For more information, visit our website at https://www.johnsonfistel.com/faq

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What if I have information relevant to the investigation? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding Teledoc should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.