/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) securities betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-02055. Commenced onin the Northern District of, theclass action lawsuit charges Volta as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit,, No. 22-cv-02730, is also pending in the Northern District of: Volta partners with real estate and retail businesses to locate and deploy its electric vehicle charging stations. On, Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta"), a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC" or blank-check company), completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination; (ii) as a result, Volta had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (iii) there were material weaknesses in Volta's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (iv) as such, Volta would restate its financial statements; (v) consequently, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit Volta; (vi) thus, Volta's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Volta's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.On, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss offor the quarter. On this news, Volta's share price fell by 2.6%.Then, on, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, Volta's share price fell an additional 8.4%.Finally, on, Volta announced that its founders, defendantand, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Board of Directors of Volta. On this news, Volta's share price fell by approximately 18%, further damaging investors.Robbins Geller has launchedto protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Volta securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

