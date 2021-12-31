PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announces that the uses of XPOVIO®(selinexor) for Multiple Myeloma (MM) patients with first relapse or multiple relapses were incorporated into the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Myeloma in China (2022 revision). This is the first time that selinexor has been included in the guidelines.

The Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Myeloma in China (2022 revision) was jointly developed and revised by the Chinese Hematology Association of the Chinese Medical Doctor Association (CMDA) and the Chinese Society of Hematology of the Chinese Medical Association (CMA), and was published in the Chinese Journal of Internal Medicine in May 2022.

The 2022 Guidelines for MM incorporated four selinexor combination therapy regimens comprised of selinexor and other biological and/or chemotherapy agents. Recommendations for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MM (R/R MM) are based on the multiple sources of medical evidence including patients' response to prior treatment. As one of the most recognized guidelines in China, the guidelines are widely adopted among Chinese oncologists in their clinical practice.

Prof. Jin Lu, at Peking University People's Hospital, commented, "MM is a malignancy that arises from plasma cells in the bone marrow, commonly occurring in middle-aged and elderly populations. As a result of an aging population, the incidence of MM has been rising sharply in China in recent years. Despite the medical advances in MM in the past two decades, R/R MM still remains a major clinical challenge faced by clinicians in day-to-day practices. Selinexor, the world's first oral inhibitor of the nuclear export protein, was jointly recommended by the CMDA and CMA in the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Myeloma in China (2022 revision), which indicates strong recognition of selinexor's therapeutic utility in Myeloma. Meanwhile, we hope that other on-going studies will generate additional data supporting even wider clinical adoption of selinexor."

Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO said, "Antengene is pleased to fulfill our mission of treating cancer patients with relapsed/refractory disease by bringing selinexor to the market in China and other Asia Pacific geographies. Inclusion in the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Myeloma in China (2022 revision) is important because it highlights the robust clinical evidence that supports the use of selinexor in patients with R/R MM from first relapse through the full spectrum of disease progression. We believe that the combination of strong clinical data and inclusion into the guidelines for MM will make it easier for practitioners to incorporate selinexor into patient care and pave the way for patients with R/R MM to benefit from this novel therapy."

Dr. Kevin Lynch, Antengene's Chief Medical Officer added, "Antengene is especially pleased for the use of selinexor to be recommended from the first relapse or multiple relapses. We understand that cancer care is complex and that having effective treatment options for the first relapse that offers the potential for durable disease control is especially important to patients and their families. We look forward to bringing this important therapy to patients in China and other Asia Pacific geographies."

Practice Guidelines for the treatment of relapsed myeloma

The patient's response to prior treatment Recommended Regimens Lenalidomide-sensitive XDd, XPd, XKd Lenalidomide-resistant XDd, XVd, XPd, XKd Bortezomib-sensitive XVd, XPd, XKd Bortezomib-resistant XDd, XPd, XKd Resistant to both lenalidomide and bortezomib XDd, XPd, XKd *XDd, selinexor plus daratumumab plus dexamethasone; XPd, selinexor plus pomalidomide plus

dexamethasone; XKd, selinexor plus carfilzomib plus dexamethasone; XVd; selinexor plus

bortezomib plus dexamethasone

About Multiple Myeloma (MM)

MM is caused by the dysregulated proliferation of plasma cells. It is the second most common hematologic malignancy in many countries. Despite availability of a number of treatments for relapsed patients, MM is prone to relapse and most patients still succumb to their disease. MM is the second most common hematological malignancy in China, with an estimated about 15,000 to 20,000 new MM patients and 10,300 deaths per year.[1]

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

Selinexor is the first and only oral XPO1 inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) and relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL). By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, selinexor can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins. Due to its novel mechanism of action, selinexor is being evaluated for use in multiple combination regimens to improve treatment efficacy.

Antengene secured approval of selinexor in China in December 2021 for R/R MM and plans to launch the product in the second quarter of 2022. Antengene has also secured approval for selinexor in South Korea for use in R/R MM and R/R DLBCL in July 2021, in Singapore for use in R/R MM and R/R DLBCL and in Australia for use in R/R MM in March 2022. Antengene is conducting 10 clinical studies in mainland China (3 are being jointly conducted by Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [Nasdaq:KPTI]) for relapsed/refractory hematological malignancies and advanced solid tumors.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 23 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

References [1] Statistics released by the International Myeloma Foundation at https://www.myeloma.org/

