PARIS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class directly targeting the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, today announces the appointment of new members of its Scientific Advisory Board.



Professor George L. Bakris (Chicago, US), Professor Gregory Y. H. Lip (Liverpool, UK) and Professor Atul Pathak (Monaco) are joining Prof. Keith C. Ferdinand and Prof. Alexandre Persu on the Committee.

“We are very pleased to announce the composition of our new Scientific Advisory Board, which reflects the company's maturity. Firibastat is now approaching its market launch and we need to rely on clinical experts who work closely in clinical practice and are involved in scientific guidelines and learned societies”, said Lionel Ségard, Chairman of Quantum Genomics.

The role of the Scientific Advisory Board is to advise Quantum Genomics on its clinical development plan and registration strategies with the current indications of Firibastat (difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure) and to make recommendations on future developments of the BAPAI1 class.

George L. Bakris is Professor of Medicine and Director of the AHA comprehensive hypertension center at the University of Chicago Medicine (US). He is a nephrologist and clinical trialist specialized in resistant and refractory hypertension. He has served on many guidelines committees over the past 20 years and was most recently, the chair of the American Diabetes Association Blood Pressure Consensus Panel and a member of the American Heart Association panel updating resistant hypertension guidelines.

Gregory Y.H. Lip is Price-Evans Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine, at the University of Liverpool, UK. He is a worldwide-recognized clinical expert. His current research interests are broad, ranging from epidemiology to pathophysiology, translational research, clinical risk assessment use and use of ‘big data’ in epidemiology.

Atul Pathak is Head of Cardiology Department at Princesse-Grâce Hospital in Monaco. He is the President of the French Society for Hypertension (SFHTA), President of the European Society for Patient Care (SETE) and Council member of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH).

Keith C. Ferdinand is Professor of Medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans), cardiologist and hypertension specialist. He has conducted numerous cardiovascular disease / hypertension clinical trials especially in racial and ethnic minorities.

Alexandre Persu is Head of Clinic in Cardiology – Head of hypertension department (Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc – Université Catholique de Louvain – Bruxelles – Belgique). He acts as secretary of the Belgium Committee against Hypertension and is the coordinator of the European Society of Hypertension working groups.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complex or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

The Paris based company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

1 BAPAIs: Brain Aminopeptidase-A-inhibitors.