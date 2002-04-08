LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Volta Inc. (“Volta” or the “Company”) (: VLTA) securities between August 2, 2021 and March 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Volta investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/volta-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc. (“Legacy Volta”), a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc. (the “Business Combination”).

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.11, or 2.6%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.38, or 8.4% to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Board of Directors of the Company. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.76, or 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta’s founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 31, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

[email protected]

www.glancylaw.com