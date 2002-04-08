New York, NY, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has been in communication with FINRA regarding its digital dividend recently offered to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022. The Company submitted its application to distribute the dividend to the FINRA portal on May 3, 2022. FINRA responded with several questions for the Company regarding how it came to acquire the Shibu Inu tokens, if the tokens resided on the digital blockchain and which, if any, platforms allowed buying and selling of the Shibu Inu token. The Company responded on May 18, 2022 to FINRA’s questions. The Company intends to commence with the distribution of the tokens, through the www.beyondblockchain.us website once approved by FINRA and all the available request forms from shareholders of record have been counted by Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc.. In an abundance of caution, the Company initiated a mailing of the request form to its shareholders on June 8, 2022. The Company has also kept the form up on the corporate website.



About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

