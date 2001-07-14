Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”) ( NYSE:GENI, Financial), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, and Clue, a leading provider of intelligence and investigations software, have launched the most comprehensive integrity intelligence platform in world sport.

As the trusted integrity partner to over 150 leagues and federations, Genius Sports will use the new system to help anticipate and detect global trends in betting-related corruption, support investigations and provide increased visibility to sports organizations worldwide. Clue’s proprietary intelligence platform will heighten efficiency and interoperability between Genius Sports’ Integrity, Trading and Quality Assurance teams, based across four continents.

Clue’s system also provides a centralized digital vault that will house Genius Sports’ entire library of integrity risk assessment reports. The Company’s team of expert analysts will be able to access and analyze every report, cross-referenced by a detailed red, amber, or green risk assessment, graded on the potential level of integrity risk. Through Clue’s software, each report will be indexed against relevant news articles and blogs, match footage and analysis to provide an unparalleled level of integrity intelligence.

To better pre-empt and prevent criminals’ attempts to fix or manipulate sporting events, the new system will produce customized reports and dashboards, segregated by individual players, teams, match officials, competitions, and regions across multiple sports.

“From match manipulation to safeguarding and hate crime to anti-doping investigations, Clue has an inherent ability to provide a trusted solution in sports integrity,” said Phil Suddick, Head of Sport at Clue. “The partnership with Genius Sports is an amazing and unprecedented opportunity to provide protection and intelligence to over 150 sporting leagues and federations. Genius Sports and Clue have taken this golden opportunity to deter, disrupt and detect those criminals who seek to manipulate sporting events.

“Both organizations have worked proactively and collaboratively to ensure this integrity platform is able to identify, manage and share critical information, thereby reducing the risk to both the athlete and their sport.”

“This partnership with Clue is an exciting next step in our continued investment in our sports integrity offering,” said Simon Martyn, Director of Rights Enforcement & Integrity at Genius Sports. “Their leading software gives us the edge in tackling the clear and present danger of match-fixing by delivering intelligence and investigative capabilities that can help prevent, detect and disrupt betting-related corruption.”

“We’re very grateful to Clue, a global leader in intelligence software, for working so closely with us to build a highly customized solution that will be pivotal to our integrity offering going forward.”

“As Football DataCo’s integrity partner since 2014, Genius Sports has delivered the highest standards of integrity services to the English and Scottish Leagues,” said Adrian Ford, General Manager at Football DataCo. “Through its partnership with a global leader in investigative and intelligence software, Genius has strengthened its ability to help prevent and protect the integrity of UK football.”

