Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is joining forces with Disney to give Cinemark Movie Rewards members the exclusive chance to win one of Marvel Studios’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. From Tuesday, June 28, through Thursday, July 7, fans can visit the Cinemark website daily for the chance to be one of only 1,000 owners of this uniquely designed digital collectible. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, which premieres in theatres on Friday, July 8.

“Cinemark is thrilled to collaborate with Disney on the release of these exclusive Marvel Studios NFTs for Thor: Love and Thunder,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Thor’s newest quest is sure to be an epic foray filled with adventure, strength and heart, and it is fitting that our rewards members – cinema’s biggest and most loyal fans – will have the chance to win these unique digital collectibles to celebrate this exciting moment and epic film.”

From June 28 through July 7, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can play an instant-win game at Cinemark.com for their chance to win one of 1,000 NFTs created specifically for Thor’s epic big screen battle to find inner peace. Members can visit their rewards page on the Cinemark website or app for a unique PIN that will allow them to play the instant-win game daily at Cinemark.com%2FthorNFT. Winners will receive a code redeemable at VeVe.me that will make them one of the lucky few owners of this spectacular digital collectible token. Full details are available on the Cinemark website.

Cinemark Movie Rewards is the exhibitor’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to the Movie Club monthly membership program for just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable. Movie Club members receive exclusive discounts and benefits including a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration. Movie Club members who visit 25 times or purchase 60 tickets in a year are automatically upgraded to Movie Club Platinum status with extra benefits like increased concessions savings, bonus credits and more. Industry-leading Cinemark Movie Club was the first exhibitor paid subscription program to reach the one-million-member milestone. To join Cinemark Movie Rewards, visit Cinemark.com%2Fmovie-rewards.

Disney’s latest collaboration around NFTs is part of its broader focus on expanding next generation storytelling in ways that blend and connect physical, digital, and virtual audience experiences.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 520 theatres in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the industry-leading exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.

About VeVe

VeVe sits at the nexus of pop culture- combining toys, games and collectibles to offer a unique way to experience the many worlds of fandom. Through technological innovations VeVe makes new forms of content accessible to consumers and is disrupting the collectible world of today. At VeVe, we see digital collectibles as a new class of collectible, which also offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape.

