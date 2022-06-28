MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems announced that out of fifty-one nominated Chief Financial Officers throughout Virginia, Smith-Midland's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), AJ Krick, was named as a finalist in the 17th Annual Virginia Business CFO Awards.

With four categories ranging from small non-profit/government to large company, there was a very diverse and talented group for the publication to review and choose from. "The job of chief financial officer is a challenging one. They champion both growth and downsizing; they take on risk through acquisitions. They must have the highest degree of accountability, and they must provide CEOs with solid advice, whether the news is good or bad." said Virginia Business President and Publisher Bernie Niemeier during the presentation on June 16, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.

AJ is a perfect example of those traits. Growing up in Fauquier County, he later earned his degree at James Madison University and worked as a CPA for several years before joining Smith-Midland as the accounting manager in 2014, later accepting the CFO position in 2018. Thinking like a business owner as well as a CFO, AJ Krick has distinguished himself as an invaluable asset to Smith-Midland Corporation.

He led a team last year that worked on improving the productivity and quality of one of our strongest product lines. Along with two associates, he worked hands-on in the production shop to breakdown the manufacturing process and rebuild a more efficient work procedure, decreasing product labor by 25 percent while improving product quality. AJ also heads the Human Resources Department, which includes Safety and Environmental.

Under his tenure, Smith-Midland has seen a 26 percent revenue growth and 350 percent net income growth. He has also been instrumental in consolidating processes within the accounting department to take days off turnaround time and created a daily huddle to connect and go over any issues or concerns, among other improvements. It has helped make it more team oriented and more efficient, benefiting both internal and external customers.

"It is no surprise to us that AJ was a finalist in his first year being nominated. Not only does he have a keen eye for financials and business, but he is always learning, open to new ideas and is a strong team player. I can count on his advice to always be in the best interest of the company and the employees." said Ashley Smith, Smith-Midland President and CEO.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/706643/Smith-Midlands-AJ-Krick-Finalist-in-the-Virginia-CFO-of-the-Year-Awards





