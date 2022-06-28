TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH) is pleased to announce Jules Gagnon as its AVP of Investor Relations.

In Mr. Gagnon's new role, he will be responsible for coordinating the Company's efforts to communicate and engage with investor, drawing on his network of investors and capital market participants, and directing activities on various social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter.

"Jules brings a unique set of communication skills, understanding of investors, and marketing strategies that will be valuable to the growth of this company" said CEO David Richards. "He will connect us with valuable capital markets, establish relationships with new long-term investors, and improve egagement with investors in general."

"I'm delighted to be a part of RYAH Group at such a pivotal moment for the company. Until now, RYAH has been mostly recognized as a medical device and software company, through various partnerships with clinical groups. Moving forward, not only will the company continue helping the scientific community make plant-based medical breakthroughs, RYAH will become a global lifestyle brand that will provide any individual with wellness solutions to cater to specific needs. My goal is to help the investment community understand the company's revised strategic approach, as well as our medium to long-term trajectory toward profitable growth."

The compensation for the role of AVP of Investor Relations includes the issuance of 1,000,000 stock options. Under securities regulations the options to Jules Gagnon will vest over 12 months, 25% at the end of each quarter following his hiring. The exercise price of the options will be $0.075 per share.

RYAH wishes to announce that it has completed part of its proposed private placement of subordinated voting share units at a price of $0.03 per share unit. The Company has raised $255,000 through the issuance of 8,500,000 share units. Each Subordinated Voting Share unit consists of one (1) Subordinated Voting Share and one (1) warrant. Each warrant giving the holder the right to acquire an additional share at a price of five cents ($0.05) per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue. The placement was done with accredited investors. The proceeds of the placement are to be used for the Company's working capital. The Company is continuing its efforts to raise additional capital under the terms of this placement.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH's robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. Beyond specific medical uses, RYAH supports the use of a variety of nutraceuticals by users for wellness purposes, including personal enjoyment - i.e., recreational use. The collection and analyses of objective and subjective usage data, along with data derived through natural language processing of various scientific and other relevant literatures, will enable highly valuable insights for a wide variety of stakeholders, starting with the users themselves, and extending to clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, pharmaceutical producers, and more. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio and big data assets ready to be monetized.

