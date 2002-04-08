Xalles Studio is expanding the traditional tech accelerator model through its partnership with the US San Diego’s Institute for the Global Entrepreneur



WASHINGTON, DC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing innovative technology and financial services solutions, today announces that Xalles Studio has partnered with the Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE) at the University of Calfornia San Diego (UC San Diego) Jacob School of Engineering (JSOE) to accelerate early-stage and startup technology companies.

Xalles Studio, a business unit of Xalles Capital Inc., is an accelerator program focused on helping early-stage technology companies reach their next financial transaction event. Xalles Studio launched in 2021 with its initial 4 company participants and expects faster growth in 2022 through its newly formed relationship with UC San Diego and IGE.

IGE collaborates with Jacobs School research centers, partners, and resources across campus to help advance innovative technologies from the lab to the global marketplace. To that end, IGE also maintains a strong global network through engagements with university collaborators and industry partners in Japan and Korea, and most recently, with sustainability partners in Europe. IGE startups range from medical technologies to cleantech/energy.

The Xalles/IGE collaboration seeks to accelerate the translation of technologies and ideas to the marketplace. Xalles Studio will sponsor an IGE Accelerator which would include funding for IGE startups as well.

“Many of the local and international IGE companies are good candidates for the Xalles Studio program to reach new sources of resources to grow,” said Dennis Abremski, IGE Executive Director. “We are excited to grow our network through the Xalles financial ecosystem.”

“We are looking for new ways to bring disruptive technologies to market faster and being able to support UC San Diego’s network is a great opportunity to find and evaluate the unique technology opportunities,” stated Bob Trevelyan, Managing Director of Xalles Studio. “IGE continues to emerge as a hotbed for tech startups and, given our strong relations with UC San Diego , we feel this collaboration is a great step toward bringing impactful inventions to life.”

About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information, visit our websiteat www.xalles.com

About Institute for the Global Entrepreneur

The Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE) is a formal collaboration between the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and Rady School of Management, inspiring and training entrepreneurial leaders and catalyzing the translation of UC San Diego technologies to fuel the economy and benefit society. For more information visit IGE’s website at ige.ucsd.edu .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

