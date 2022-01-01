CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced CrowdStrike Falcon+Pro+for+Mac has won a fifth consecutive Approved Security Product award from leading independent testing organization AV-Comparatives, achieving the highest Mac malware protection score in the AV-Comparatives Mac Security Test and Review 2022.

Throughout the Malware Protection Test, Falcon Pro achieved 100% protection against all Mac malware samples, with zero misses on detecting macOS malware and threats that reflect the current threat landscape. Additionally, Falcon accurately detected potentially unwanted applications for Mac, such as adware and bundled software, and demonstrated the ability to detect Windows malware on macOS. Although benign on macOS, Windows malware may use Mac systems to reach Windows machines, resulting in a disruptive impact on business operations. With its advanced machine learning capabilities, CrowdStrike demonstrated its ability to correctly determine between malicious and clean applications while providing comprehensive, accurate visibility.

CrowdStrike Falcon Pro for Mac uses a layered approach to protect endpoints from new and unknown malware and threats by employing both on-sensor and in-the-cloud machine learning capabilities coupled with behavior-based malware detection. Unlike traditional signature-based approaches, Falcon’s artificial intelligence-powered engines instantly protect endpoints against the complete spectrum of attacks ranging from commodity and zero-day malware, ransomware and exploits to the most advanced malware-free and fileless attacks executed by motivated threat actors. The CrowdStrike+Falcon+platform takes full advantage of the power of the CrowdStrike+Security+Cloud to lower high-cost false positives and maximize detection efficacy to stop breaches.

“It speaks volumes that CrowdStrike achieved 100% protection against all Mac malware samples,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “AV-Comparatives is one of the leading third-party independent testing organizations and this achievement validates the power of the Falcon platform in successfully stopping breaches and autonomously protecting Mac endpoints via a single intelligent agent that uses powerful machine learning and behavior-based malware threat detection.”

The AV-Comparatives test evaluated the efficacy of 10 endpoint security products in detecting 471 recent and representative malicious Mac samples collected during the first half of 2022. The test assessed endpoint detection capabilities for a broad swath of potentially unwanted applications for Mac, including adware and bundled software, and the ability to detect Windows malware on macOS.

This recognition comes on the heels of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform achieving the maximum score of 18 points in the first 2022+AV-TEST+MacOS+evaluation for business users.

For additional information, please visit the CrowdStrike+blog. You can also read CrowdStrike Falcon’s full review on the AV-Comparatives+website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F+%0A

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram+%0A

Start a free trial today: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2Ffree-trial-guide%2F

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005973/en/