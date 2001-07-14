Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) will report financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 before markets open.

Home Capital’s executive management will host a conference call webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the Company’s financial results and follow with a question-and-answer period for analysts and investors.

Participants may register in advance for the conference call at this+link.

The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company’s website. Presentation slides accompanying the live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.homecapital.com in the Investors section of the website.

The archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website at www.homecapital.com.

About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

